The recreation departments of Essex didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from hosting an Easter egg “hunt.”
Instead, Essex Junction Recreation & Parks and Essex Parks & Recreation teamed up to allow families to hunt down a bag of goodies on Saturday in preparation for Easter Sunday.
For two hours during the morning of April 11, members of the rec departments handed out what they could at Albert D. Lawton School. Some visitors parked their cars and walked over to snag a bag from tables laid out in the parking lot while others simply drove through and collected one from the comfort of their car.
Hanging out during the event, and showing off its dance moves, was the Easter Bunny, and the Essex Police Department stopped by as well to show its support.
The original plan was to have each bag contain 10 plastic eggs and 10 additional items--being candy or toys. However, after the first 45 minutes of being in action, the supply of over 1,000 eggs was depleted and rec members were deployed to find more candy.
All of those who were helping put bags together and hand them out were donning masks--some of which were donated by the Chittenden Mask Army and Shannon’s Fine Jewelry.