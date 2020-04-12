The recreation departments of Essex didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from hosting an Easter egg “hunt.”
Instead, Essex Junction Recreation & Parks and Essex Parks & Recreation teamed up to allow families to hunt down a bag of goodies on Saturday in preparation for Easter Sunday.
For two hours during the morning of April 11, members of the rec departments handed out what they could at Albert D. Lawton School. Some visitors parked their cars and walked over to snag a bag from tables laid out in the parking lot while others simply drove through and collected one from the comfort of their car.
Hanging out during the event, and showing off its dance moves, was the Easter Bunny, and the Essex Police Department stopped by as well to show its support.
The original plan was to have each bag contain 10 plastic eggs and 10 additional items--being candy or toys. However, after the first 45 minutes of being in action, the supply of 10,000 eggs was depleted and rec members were deployed to find more candy. Throughout the rest of the morning, the departments say they handed out another 1,000 bags of sweets.
All of those who were helping put bags together and hand them out were donning masks--some of which were donated by the Chittenden Mask Army and Shannon’s Fine Jewelry while more were placed in the bags to help families.
This story was updated at 4:35 on 4/13/2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.