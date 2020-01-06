Essex Rec is launching a number of new programs this week and is inviting people to sign up for any, or all, of its races scheduled for 2020.
The Essex Parks and Recreation and Essex Junction Recreation & Parks departments are happy to offer plenty of opportunities for those trying to stick with their New Year’s fitness goals--or anyone who’s just looking to get active in a new and different way.
Essex Rec is set to hold yoga, zumba classes, dance classes (swing, ballroom, and line), and tai chi. Other winter offerings include birding, pottery, roller derby, and teaching dogs manners. The organization has something for everyone with programs geared for youths, high school students, adults, and seniors.
There are 4 shorter road races lined up for this year--the first being the Father’s Day 5K on June 17. There will then be the Brite Night 5K on July 27, the Essex Dog Jog (2 miles) on Aug. 25, and the Halloween Hustle 5K on Oct. 27. Additionally, Essex Rec will be holding its ninth-annual half marathon and a 10K on July 19, and the Maple Street Park 5K Running Series will begin on May 1. The running series occurs at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays with participants being able to enroll for any of the six dates through late spring. People can sign up for races at essexhalf.com with discounts being offered for early registration.
Essex Rec has two free ways to get sporty during the winter with a pair of traditional cold-weather activities. Snowshoes can be rented at no cost from the 75 Maple Street office from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and there is free ice skating at the Sand Hill Park until spring time. Rink conditions and updates can be found through the ‘Essex Parks & Recreation’ Facebook page.
On Jan. 17, the departments will be hosting ‘Parents’ Night Out’ where children ages 3-10 can be supervised at the Founders Memorial School for an evening of games, pizza, and popcorn. The children can also bring their pajamas, a pillow, and a blanket to get cozy for a showing of the movie ‘Brave.’ More details and registration for the event, running from 5:30-9 p.m., can be found at essexrec.org.
Indian Brook Park passes are now available--either renewals or new passes--for people to explore and enjoy its 740 acres throughout the year. Those passes can also be signed up for at 75 Maple Street.
Finally, members from the community voted for and selected the top-3 pictures of Essex Rec’s 2019 photo contest. “Fall Soccer Fun” came in third, “Preston at Maple Street Playground!” took second, and “Cousins enjoying ‘Soccer Saturday’” finished in first place.