Certain recreational services and facilities have been closed off in Essex for the foreseeable future.
On Wednesday, Essex Parks & Recreation (EPR) announced on its Facebook page that its and Essex Junction Recreation & Parks’ amenities are not to be used by the public until further notice. Doing so will be considered trespassing and will be referred to the Essex Police Department.
The ordinance includes, but is not limited to, playground structures, skate parks, tennis and pickleball courts, pavilions, basketball courts, and the designated dog park.
EPR clarified that trails and open spaces are still accessible, as long as people are practicing social distancing and not gathering in groups larger than 10.
The closure of amenities is recommended by the National Recreation & Parks Association and aims to maintain safety of all park users. Signs will be posted shortly at the closed areas to help with enforcement and detailing of what, specifically, is not to be used.