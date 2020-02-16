Essex voters will decide March 2 whether or not to adopt a town budget of $15,332,134 for the fiscal year of 2021.
If approved, the budget would increase by $501,485--3.38 percent of what it was in 2020.
The proposal would result in the municipal tax rate going up by 2.39 percent, or approximately 1.21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. For instance, a taxpayer who has property valued at $280,000 would see an increase of about $34.
Two-thirds ($332,122) of the additional budget funds would go towards salaries and benefits, raising the salaries of existing employees by 3.5 percent. Village stormwater and highway expenses are $45,634 of the proposed increase, while another $20,990 would go to town highway expenses. Intergovernmental expenses would go up by $22,869--68.9 percent of that being allocated for Green Mountain Transit contracts.
The town is looking to increase the weekly hours worked by the buildings manager--necessitating an extra $19,346; along with that, the selectboard would set aside $14,700 of the increase for buildings maintenance needs. Additional contributors to the budget increase include information management security ($26,493) and fire and highway vehicles ($15,000).
Registered voters will be able to signal their support or objection to the proposed budget during Town Meeting Day to be held at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Essex High School.