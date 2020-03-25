The Essex Police Department gave local kids an idea to pass the time while schools are closed and people are being urged to stay at home.
On Friday, the department put out a call on its Facebook page for children to draw and send police-themed pictures. After a great deal of initial submissions, Essex Police broadened the task to include drawings of Essex Rescue and the fire departments.
Art sent in--some even coming from area adults--included pictures of cruisers, K9 Officer Wes, and a “day in the life” of a dispatcher.