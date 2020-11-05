On Nov. 5, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m., McGillicuddy’s Five Corners, located at 4 Pearl in the Village of Essex Junction, was burglarized. The Essex Police Department is seeking assistance with identifying the male involved.
The male involved was a passenger in an older-model, dark-colored SUV. The passenger side-front tire was the spare tire. The SUV had a butterfly sticker in the upper-left corner of the back window.
Anyone with information pertaining to the burglary is asked to contact the Essex Police Department at 802-878-8331.
