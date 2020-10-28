ESSEX JUNCTION -- The Essex Police Department (EPD) is reporting that it arrested a woman Monday for possession of methamphetamine.
Officers are said to have responded to Hiawatha Ave. around 1:09 p.m. Oct. 26 for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving to the scene, officers reportedly identified the individuals involved and subsequently learned through investigation that the vehicle, a 2015 silver Mercedes C30, had been stolen from South Burlington. The license plate displayed on the vehicle was also reported as stolen from Burlington.
EPD says a passenger in the vehicle, Allison Bean, 35, of South Burlington, was found to have 10.9 grams of methamphetamine. She was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.
Anyone who has information relating to the stolen vehicle is asked to contact EPD or the South Burlington Police Department.
