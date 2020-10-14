The Essex Police Department reported 124 incidents during the week of Oct. 5-11. Listed below are some of those calls.
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
4:13:06 a.m. -- Disorderly (AUTUMN POND WAY)
8:39:29 a.m. -- Juvenile Problem (FOUNDERS RD.)
8:41:10 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (SUSIE WILSON RD.)
8:58:33 a.m. -- Vandalism (ESSEX WAY)
10:50:43 a.m. -- Found Property (GREENFIELD RD.)
11:00:23 a.m. -- Agency Assist (RIVER RD.)
1:22:03 p.m. -- Utility Problem (RIVER RD.)
1:39:00 p.m. -- Found Property (DAVID DR.)
2:07:20 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (COLCHESTER RD. & I-289)
3:19:19 p.m. -- Threatening (GROVE ST.)
3:49:14 p.m. -- Trespassing (MAPLE ST.)
3:58:38 p.m. -- Lost Property (MAPLE ST.)
4:22:22 p.m. -- Medical (COLCHESTER RD.)
6:31:33 p.m. -- Animal Noise (OAK ST.)
7:54:54 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (SAND HILL RD. & RIVER RD.)
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
6:14:43 a.m. -- Animal Problem (RIVER RD. @ I-289)
8:00:50 a.m. -- Animal Problem (OLD STAGE RD.)
8:14:39 a.m. -- Burglary Alarm (MARKET PL.)
10:41:44 a.m. -- Fraud (CASCADE CT.)
11:07:43 a.m. -- Agency Assist (PARK ST.)
12:04:44 p.m. -- Trespassing (PEARL ST.)
12:24:53 p.m. -- Stray Animal (CARMICHAEL ST.)
2:07:08 p.m. -- Agency Assist (LINCOLN ST.)
2:49:29 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (MAPLE ST.)
4:15:32 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (FOUNDERS RD.)
6:08:46 p.m. -- Animal Problem (GROVE ST. & NORTH ST.)
6:57:56 p.m. -- Welfare Check (SCHOOL ST.)
8:12:14 p.m. -- Burglary Alarm (ESSEX WAY)
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
12:13:25 a.m. -- Threatening (PEARL ST.)
1:16:14 a.m. -- Suspicious (LINCOLN ST.)
2:48:52 a.m. -- Burglary Alarm (FOUNDERS RD.)
6:39:19 a.m. -- Traffic Offense (PEARL ST. & WEST ST. EXT.)
7:44:10 a.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (ALDER RD.)
8:07:12 a.m. -- Traffic Offense (PEARL ST.)
8:47:28 a.m. -- Suspicious (FOUNDERS RD.)
12:22:13 p.m. -- Found Property (LINCOLN ST.)
2:47:52 p.m. -- Welfare Check (MAPLE ST.)
3:02:59 p.m. -- Suspicious (FREEMAN WOODS)
4:57:44 p.m. -- Burglary Alarm (SUSIE WILSON RD.)
6:35:13 p.m. -- Intoxication (SUGARTREE LN.)
6:42:00 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (HAYDEN ST.)
7:29:32 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (MARKET PL.)
9:20:39 p.m. -- Burglary Alarm (KELLOGG RD.)
11:48:15 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (SUSIE WILSON RD. & JOSHUA WAY)
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
1:51:21 a.m. -- Suspicious (PEARL ST.)
4:55:35 a.m. -- Suspicious (AUTUMN POND WAY)
6:32:07 a.m. -- Agency Assist (MAPLE ST.)
8:24:13 a.m. -- Found Property (OLD COLCHESTER RD. & COLCHESTER RD.)
9:33:39 a.m. -- Citizen Dispute (CARMICHAEL ST.)
11:13:33 a.m. -- Suspicious (RIVER RD.)
2:43:44 p.m. -- Agency Assist (PEARL ST.)
4:19:56 p.m. -- Fraud (LOGWOOD CIR.)
5:15:01 p.m. -- Citizen Dispute (FRANKLIN ST.)
6:36:51 p.m. -- Littering (DRURY DR.)
7:02:51 p.m. -- Agency Assist (COLCHESTER RD.)
10:22:02 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint: suspicious (OLD COLCHESTER RD. & AUTUMN POND WAY)
10:47:18 p.m. -- Suspicious (GREENBRIAR DR.)
10:54:10 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (SUSIE WILSON RD.)
10:56:11 p.m. -- Burglary Alarm (PARK TER.)
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
1:16:01 a.m. -- Driving Under the Influence (PEARL ST. & WARNER AVE.)
6:52:31 a.m. -- Burglary Alarm (KELLOGG RD.)
10:58:14 a.m. -- Medical (FREEMAN WOODS)
2:07:49 p.m. -- Illegal Burning (BLACKBERRY RD.)
2:27:04 p.m. -- Theft (ASPEN DR.)
2:50:45 p.m. -- Stalking (ESSEX HIGHLANDS)
3:17:42 p.m. -- Parking Problem (PEARL ST.)
3:21:21 p.m. -- Agency Assist (MAPLE ST.)
3:53:06 p.m. -- Trespassing (CENTER RD.)
4:33:07 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (PEARL ST. & SUSIE WILSON RD.)
5:29:15 p.m. -- Agency Assist (MAPLE ST.)
5:38:54 p.m. -- Threatening (BAKER ST.)
6:33:39 p.m. -- Agency Assist (EAST ST.)
8:01:02 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (FRANKLIN ST.)
8:16:44 p.m. -- 911 Hangup (FREEMAN WOODS)
10:17:22 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (PARK ST. & FRANKLIN ST.)
11:09:07 p.m. -- Theft (ESSEX WAY)
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
4:23:24 a.m. -- Burglary Alarm (DAVID DR.)
10:38:59 a.m. -- Vicious Animal (WEST ST.)
11:36:31 a.m. -- Burglary Alarm: home security (PEARL ST.)
12:30:25 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (SAND HILL RD.)
1:56:41 p.m. -- Burglary Alarm (MORSE DR.)
2:52:10 p.m. -- Crash Damage (SUSIE WILSON RD. & KELLOGG RD.)
3:04:15 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (ESSEX WAY & CENTER RD.)
4:39:15 p.m. -- Burglary Alarm (KELLOGG RD.)
4:57:46 p.m. -- Motor Vehicle Complaint (CENTER RD.)
5:21:33 p.m. -- Theft (IRENE AVE.)
5:39:32 p.m. -- Animal Problem (HILLCREST RD. & PEARL ST.)
7:08:29 p.m. -- Agency Assist (PEARL ST.)
7:23:42 p.m. -- Alarm (KELLOGG RD.)
8:48:53 p.m. -- Juvenile Problem (PEARL ST.)
9:18:57 p.m. -- Burglary Alarm (KELLOGG RD.)
11:56:34 p.m. -- Noise Disturbance (SUSIE WILSON RD.)
Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
6:54:02 a.m. -- Burglary Alarm (EDUCATIONAL DR.)
12:52:36 p.m. -- Parking Problem (OLD COLCHESTER RD.)
2:42:48 p.m. -- 911 Hangup (LINCOLN ST.)
2:47:57 p.m. -- Phone Problem (SAND HILL RD.)
3:08:44 p.m. -- ATV Incident (PEARL ST.)
5:05:13 p.m. -- Suspicious (COLCHESTER RD.)
6:45:58 p.m. -- ATV Incident (OLD COLCHESTER RD. & GROVE ST.)
8:05:34 p.m. -- Traffic Hazard (PINECREST DR. & PARIZO DR.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.