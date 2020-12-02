ESSEX -- The Essex Police Department (EPD) has reported another incident involving vehicles and fire, making it the third in about a month’s time, but the department has stated that all three are unrelated to one another.
The most recent incident is said to have taken place in the early hours of Dec. 1 when police were called to the area of Brian Lane around 1 a.m. for a report of a vehicle on fire and that there had been a suspicious person seen throwing a substance on the vehicle.
Upon arriving to the scene, officers found the vehicle not to be actively on fire -- but did find that a flammable substance had been put on the outside of it. The passenger window was also discovered to have been broken out. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The vehicle in question was reportedly the only one targeted.
EPD detectives spent Tuesday investigating the incident and are said to have developed leads that are currently being followed. Anyone with information specific to the Dec. 1 Briar Lane occurrence is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Nick VanWinkle at (802) 879-4923 or (802) 878-8331.
A statement issued by Essex Police on Wednesday said that the department wants the community to know that it doesn’t believe Tuesday’s incident to be connected with the Nov. 14 carport fire which set a raging blaze on Densmore Drive, nor the smaller fire found in the parking garage at 4 Pearl Street in early November. Those two fires are still being investigated by EPD with the assistance of the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit.
The Essex Police statement noted that the department has been in contact with the victims of the incident on Densmore Drive on a regular basis, keeping them apprised to the status of the investigation.
EPD said it plans to put together an informational session on the fire cases for the community with the partnership of the Essex Community Justice Center.
