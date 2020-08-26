ESSEX JUNCTION -- Police are looking into an early-morning burglary which took place downtown Wednesday.
Around 4:55 a.m., the Essex Police Department (EPD) received a report of an alarm at the Simon’s Five Corners Store. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the glass door to be broken and no one in the store.
Police say access to the building had been gained by a male suspect who then stole items from the store. EPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime to call the department at (802) 878-8331.