In a press release issued Sept. 11, the Essex Police Department (EPD) said it has made an arrest in connection with four summertime burglaries between a pair of locations in town.
Cody Blackmer, 30, from the Village of Essex Junction, was cited for four counts of burglary and is scheduled to appear in court in December to answer to the charges.
EPD says an investigation over recent months led police to determine that Blackmer first burglarized Five Corners Laundry on Pearl Street June 24 before doing so again Aug. 13. He’s alleged to have also committed burglary Aug. 17 and Aug. 23 at Acadia’s Spray & Wash on Susie Wilson Road.