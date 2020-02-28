The Essex Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a dog and its owner. The dog bit someone on Feb. 26 on Main Street near Brickyard Road at approximately 8:45 p.m.
The dog in question was being walked by a man described as being tall, around 6-feet. The dog was a black Labrador retriever with a purple harness attached to an extendable leash.
According to the Essex Police, the bite did not initially appear to have punctured the skin, but did.
Police need to find the dog in order to determine if it has been vaccinated for rabies.
Anyone who knows the dog or owner is asked to contact the Essex Police Animal Control Officer Chris Ashley at 802-876-1431 or dispatch at 802-878-8331.