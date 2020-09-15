ESSEX -- An assault in the parking lot of an Essex hotel led to an arrest Monday evening.
The Essex Police Department (EPD) says it charged Mikale Pope, 24, of New York City, with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.
EPD says that around 6:28 p.m. Sept. 14, it investigated an incident that allegedly occurred in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn & Suites on Susie Wilson Road. A female was reportedly assaulted by a man who had the intent to perform a sexual act. The event is said to have taken place in front of multiple bystanders.
Investigation led police to conclude that Pope, who was residing at the hotel, performed a lewd and lascivious act when he assaulted the female. He was taken into custody and processed at the EPD station.
Pope was later lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail and was issued a citation to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court-Criminal Division.