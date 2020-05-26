Essex PD officer charged with domestic assault

On Tuesday, Matthew Walker was cited for suspicion of domestic assault by the Vermont State Police (VSP) and ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division in St. Albans later in the day.
Walker, a 27-year-old resident of Swanton, is currently a patrol officer with the Essex Police Department (EPD). While he was not a law enforcement officer at the time of the alleged incident, he has still been placed on administrative leave by EPD pending the outcome of the investigation.
Walker’s charge stems from multiple incidents reported to have happened over a six-year period involving a woman who he was in a relationship with--one specific instance being said to have taken place May 27, 2017 on Fletcher Road in Fairfax. The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assigned to investigate the alleged actions this past Friday before issuing the citation on Tuesday.
According to VSP, it has worked with the office of Franklin County State’s Attorney Jim Hughes throughout the investigation. It was then the State’s Attorney’s Office that reviewed the state police’s investigation and requested that the citation be issued to Walker.