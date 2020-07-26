HINESBURG -- Two Essex residents were involved in a fatal car crash in Hinesburg Saturday evening.
Eugene Morrell, 51, and Melanie Squirrel, 39, both sustained life-ending injuries as a result of the July 25 accident.
Initial investigation determined that the two were headed north on VT Route 116 when the red 2007 Saturn Ion they were travelling in hit a guardrail and then a utility pole at the intersection of North Road. As of a press release issued by the Hinesburg Police Department at 4:11 p.m. July 26, the cause of the crash is unknown, but police say speed appears to be a factor.
Hinesburg Police and Hinesburg Fire and First Response initially responded to a report of a single motor vehicle accident at 9:55 p.m. The operator, Morrell, was declared deceased at the scene, and the passenger, Squirrel, was extricated from the vehicle before receiving CPR. Despite efforts from multiple agencies on scene, Squirrel was also declared deceased on scene.
A dog in the backseat of the vehicle was also extricated and survived the incident.
Hinesburg agencies were assisted by Richmond Police, Richmond Rescue and paramedics, Vermont State Police, Williston Rescue, Shelburne Rescue, Colchester Rescue and paramedics, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team and helicopter, and Starksboro Fire Heavy Rescue.