ESSEX -- Two Essex residents were arrested Friday afternoon after an incident at the Price Chopper on Center Road.
The Essex Police Department (EPD) says it charged Timothy Curavoo Jr., 28, with Larceny from a Person, two counts of Simple Assault, and two counts of Fraud. Jamie Blake, 31, was also issued a citation for Larceny from a Person.
Around 3:01 p.m. Aug. 21, police responded to the grocery store for a report of larceny and assault of two good Samaritans who attempted to intervene and help the original alleged victim. EPD reports that initial investigation discovered that a male had stolen a purse from a customer’s shopping cart and had been observed doing so by the two other citizens.
The two witnesses are said to have followed the male into the parking lot and confronted him, at which point they were physically assaulted. It’s reported that the male got into a vehicle, being driven by a female, and fled the scene.
Essex Police says witnesses were able to provide the registration information of the vehicle. As investigation continued, EPD reportedly received information that the larceny victim’s stolen credit card had been used at two separate commercial sites in town. After reviewing video footage from all locations, police identified the involved subjects as Curavoo Jr. and Blake. The two were located the same day at the Baymont Inn and Suites on Susie Wilson Road and taken into custody without incident.
Curavoo Jr. received a flash citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for the five charges against him, as did Blake for her singular charge.
Both assault victims were treated for minor injuries.