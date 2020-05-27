ST. ALBANS — The Essex Police Dept. (EPD) turned over evidence of possible domestic violence by one of their officers to the Vermont State Police earlier this month, leading to a charge of domestic assault being filed against Matthew Walker, 27, of Swanton.
EPD Capt. Ron Hoague began asking questions after Walker approached him on May 14 for advice. According to an affidavit from Detective Sgt. Darren Annis, Walker told Hoague he was seeking additional visitation with his daughter and cast aspersions on the mental health of his ex-wife, who will be referred to as AA in this report.
On May 18, AA's father reported to the EPD that Walker may have abused AA, based on concerns expressed by AA's mother and sister.
Hoague spoke with AA's sister who said she had learned from AA about abuse "both verbal and physical."
Hoague and Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy John Grismore then met with AA. According to Annis's affidavit, AA said "this was a terrible subject for her and one she did not want to talk about."
She did tell the officers that Walker had restrained her multiple times over their relationship, preventing her from moving. She recalled one instance in particular. On May 27, 2017, when the couple lived in Fairfax, AA reported Walker held her down and "drove [her] head into the ground" when she tried to leave during an argument. AA said she remembered the date because of the subject of the argument.
It is that instance for which Walker was charged. He was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday with Judge Howard VanBenthuysen finding there was probable cause for the charge. Walker pleaded not guilty and was released with conditions not to have contact of any kind with AA.
When Hoague asked AA if she remembered speaking with a detective conducting a background investigation into Walker, she said she did. AA also said that when the detective asked about domestic violence she denied it because she didn't want to get Walker in trouble.
EPD handed the case over to Annis on May 20, including the record of Hoague's interview with AA.
Annis spoke with AA's mother, who said she had long been concerned that Walker was abusive and would often notice AA with bruises she wouldn't discuss.
Sometime within the past year, AA's mother told Annis AA had described one incident during her marriage which took place at the couple's Fairfax home in which Walker had "smashed" AA's head into the floor.
Walker declined to speak with Annis, referring Annis to his lawyer.
Walker has been placed on administrative leave by the EPD. He was not employed by the department at the time of the incident for which he has been charged.