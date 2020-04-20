Along with many other events, Essex’s Memorial Day parade has been postponed.
However, it’s currently listed as being “indefinitely” postponed with the chance to be rescheduled.
“We will monitor state and federal guidance on when it is safe to resume large community gatherings and assess at that time whether it is appropriate to reschedule or cancel,” said Brad Luck, Essex Junction Recreation & Parks’ director in an email announcement. “We appreciate everyone's support for the parade, the members of our armed forces, and the Essex community.”