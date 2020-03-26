Essex resident Alexander Seagroves, 26, had another run-in with Vermont State Police (VSP) in the early hours of March 23.
Shortly after midnight, VSP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly traveling 125 mph in a 65-mph zone of Interstate 89 in Bolton. Troopers from the Williston Barracks were later able to locate the automobile in a driveway on US Route 2 with the help of the Williston Police Department.
In his attempt to flee from officers, Seagroves collided with a state police cruiser--causing minor damage. Law enforcement was able to get Seagroves into custody without sustaining injuries and later released him into the custody of the University of Vermont Emergency Department with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.
Seagroves was charged Monday morning with Driving with a Suspended License, two counts of Violation of Conditions of Release (VCR), Gross Negligent Operation, Attempt to Elude, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Duty to Stop, and Resisting Arrest.
On March 12, Seagroves was issued a citation by VSP St. Albans troopers for Driving with a Suspended License, a felony count of Gross Negligent Operation, a felony count of Attempting to Elude, VCR, and a felony count of Possession of Marijuana following a warranted search of his seized vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately one pound of marijuana.
On March 7, he was arrested by VSP Middlesex for Driving with a Criminally-Suspended License (DCSL) and VCR. That day, he was also issued citations to appear in Franklin County District Court on March 9 Chittenden County District Court on April 2 on the behalf of VSP St. Albans and the Winooski Police Department, respectively; those citations--for the charges of Careless and Negligent Operation, VCR, DCSL, and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer--were for a March 5 incident in which he fled from VSP St. Albans troopers, Winooski police, and Burlington police.
On Feb. 17, Seagroves was arrested in Montpelier by members of VSP Middlesex for DCS and an active warrant for Failure to Appear from a VCR charge.