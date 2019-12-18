An Essex man has pleaded not guilty to a third driving under the influence offense and leaving the scene of an accident that left a pedestrian with a broken arm.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, Michael Arnold, 36, appeared before Judge Gregory Rainville in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division in Burlington to answer for charges stemming from the Dec. 17 accident.
Rainville set bail at $30,000, and Arnold was then transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility after he was unable to post the cash bail or surety bond.
If convicted, Arnold is facing up to five years in prison, a fine up to $2,500, or both, for the DUI, and a prison sentence no longer than two years, a fine no larger than $2,000, or both for the second charge. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 15.
Essex Police Department (EPD) officers Kristopher Remillard and Joshua Otey were both involved in the Tuesday arrest and subsequently filed affidavits. Remillard reported that he was dispatched to Sand Hill Road in Essex around 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday for a call indicating that there had been a car crash with an injured pedestrian.
Otey said that the victim was 58-year-old Shirley Snelling-Sexton who was using a snowblower in front of her home at the time of the collision. Dispatchers provided the officers with a description of the vehicle allegedly responsible, and informed them it had fled the scene. Otey’s report stated that Benjamin Whitcomb -- the boyfriend of Snelling-Sexton’s daughter -- pursued a 2007 Toyota Rav 4 bearing Vermont license plates and updated EPD of the vehicle’s location.
Remillard located the car in the area of I-289 and Route 15 in Essex and conducted a motor vehicle stop. While he was identifying the operator as Arnold, Remillard reported he observed signs of alcohol impairment. The officer had Arnold exit the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test to evaluate the driver’s motor skills and coordination. Remillard then asked Arnold to take a preliminary breath test, which Arnold refused.
Arnold was taken into custody and transported to the Essex police station for processing. According to Remillard’s affidavit, Arnold admitted to consuming two alcoholic beverages starting five hours earlier and was headed home at the time of the incident. Arnold consented to providing a breath sample as evidence, and the test revealed to Remillard that Arnold’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was at 0.26 percent--over three times the driving limit permissible under Vermont law (0.08 percent).
On Tuesday, Judge Samuel Hoar ordered that Arnold be held by EPD until he tested for a BAC of .000 percent. Hoar also issued Arnold a citation to appear in Chittenden County Criminal Court the following day to answer the pair of charges.
Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, Otey made contact with Snelling-Sexton, who was being evaluated by Essex Rescue. She would later be transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center, and her daughter reported back to Otey that Snelling-Sexton had sustained a broken left arm and was undergoing CT scan analysis.
While speaking with Otey, Snelling-Sexton’s daughter was notified by a neighbor that the collision had been captured and recorded by a home security monitoring system. That video was later provided to Otey. While investigating the scene, Otey reportedly found a silver-colored plastic vehicle part in the driveway -- near the damaged snowblower -- which matched the color of Arnold’s Rav 4.
If he is able to post bail, Arnold will have to abide by a number of conditions of release including a 24-hour curfew, the inability to operate any motor vehicle, and the inability to purchase, possess, or consume any alcohol.
Court records show that Arnold was previously convicted of DUI on Jun. 3, 2006 and Feb. 22, 2012.
Arnold is 36 years old instead of 30 which the Reporter had listed in a previous story based on information in an EPD social media post.