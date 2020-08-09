WESTFORD/FAIRFAX -- The Vermont State Police (VSP) charged an Essex resident Sunday with multiple violations stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
Matthew Boutin, 30, was arrested for Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, and three counts of Violation of Conditions of Release for the Aug. 1 event in Westford; he was also issued three more counts of Violation of Conditions of Release for actions said to have taken place Aug. 9 in Fairfax.
VSP says troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to Old Stage Road in Westford around 9:51 a.m. the morning of Aug. 1 to meet with a victim of reported assault. Investigation revealed the victim had been a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Boutin, and Boutin had allegedly committed the assault while the vehicle was in motion. The victim went on to say that Boutin had taken measures to prevent her from calling 911, and he didn’t allow her to get out of the vehicle for a period of time.
After eventually allowing the victim to exit, Boutin reportedly drove off before state police arrived at the scene. Troopers then discovered that Boutin had court-ordered conditions of release not to be with the victim -- those conditions stemming from a previous assault case involving both parties. VSP attempted to locate Boutin but was unsuccessful.
It’s reported that state police then received contact from a third party around 3 p.m. on Aug. 9 stating that Boutin and the victim were together at a residence in Fairfax. Troopers located the accused and arrested him without incident at a time that his conditions of release prohibiting him from being with the victim were still active.
Boutin was transported to the VSP St. Albans Barracks where he was processed and lodged for the Aug. 1 incident. State police report he was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility with a $10,000 bail and a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Division the following day for the initial charges. Boutin also received a citation to appear in Franklin Criminal Court at a later date for the additional Aug. 9 condition of release violations.