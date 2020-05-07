The Vermont State Police (VSP) has charged Lawrence Young, 41, of Essex, with embezzlement.
On the morning of April 20, Daniel Lareau, also of Essex, reportedly contacted the VSP Williston Barracks and claimed that an employee of his Chittenden Mills Beverage business in Jericho had been voiding out transactions and taking money from the cash drawer. The employee, named to be Young, had allegedly taken a total of approximately $7,600.
Young was cited and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge.