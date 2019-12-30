Essex man charged with DUI Drugs on I-89

An Essex resident was recently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Interstate-89 in the city of Winooski.
In the early hours of Dec. 29, Matthew Payne, 24, was stopped by Vermont State Police after reportedly committing motor vehicle violations. The trooper allegedly observed that Payne was showing signs of impairment, and further investigation found the driver to be under the influence of drugs.
Payne was taken into custody and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court on Feb. 4, 2020.