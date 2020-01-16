Essex man charged with driving with criminally suspended license

On Jan. 14, Vermont State Police charged Botir Kosimov, 39 of Essex, with Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.
Around 4:10 p.m. on Interstate 89 in Waterbury, a trooper from the Middlesex barracks conducted an investigatory traffic stop in the northbound passage of the highway. A Department of Motor Vehicles registration check then indicated that the registered owner was criminally suspended.
Further investigation identified Kosimov as the operator and registered owner of the automobile. He was issued a citation to appear and answer to the charges at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on Feb. 27.