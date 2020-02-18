Essex man arrested in Montpelier

Essex resident Alexander Seagroves, 27, was arrested late on Feb. 17 for an active warrant.
Around 11:10 p.m., a Vermont state trooper stopped a vehicle being operated by Seagroves in Montpelier for a reported moving violation. An investigation revealed that the driver’s license was under criminal suspension. It was also discovered that there was an active warrant for Seagrove’s arrest for Failure to Appear from a Violation of Conditions of Release charge.
Seagroves was taken into custody, without incident, and transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was held on $200 bail. He was issued a citation for Driving with License Suspended and ordered to appear before Washington County Superior Court’s Criminal Division on March 26.