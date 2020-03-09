Essex man arrested for high-speed driving on I-89

In the afternoon of March 2, troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Middlesex Barracks arrested Essex resident Anthony T. Hastings, 20, for Careless and Negligent Operation.
While monitoring northbound traffic on Interstate 89 near Exit 9, troopers reportedly observed a black 2019 Kia Soul traveling at 109 mph. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the troopers subsequently took the operator, Hastings, into custody for booking.
Hastings was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on April 16.