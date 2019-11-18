In the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 17, an Essex resident was arrested for Driving Under the Influence #1 in South Burlington.
Aeddan Flaherty, 25, was traveling southbound on Interstate 89 around 1 a.m. when Vermont State Police Trooper Bradley Miller pulled him over near Exit 14 after reportedly observing a motor vehicle violation.
Flaherty allegedly showed signs of being impaired, and Miller's ensuing investigation led him to conclude that the driver was operating while under the influence of alcohol. Flaherty was transported to the VSP Williston Barracks for processing, and he was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court on Dec. 5.