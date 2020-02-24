Essex man arrested for arson in Burlington

Essex resident Henry Chalmers, 51, was arrested by the Burlington Police Department (BPD) Feb. 24 for arson and reckless endangerment.
Around 12:30 a.m., BPD and the Burlington Fire Department were alerted of an individual throwing “fire bombs” in the area of the Park Street and Myrtle Street intersection and that one of the devices was still burning underneath a parked vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found small fires in the area--one being in a recycling bin and another under the unoccupied automobile.
Witnesses at the scene provided officers with information pertaining to the person they reportedly observed committing the actions and the vehicle he departed the area in. BPD located a vehicle matching the description provided and conducted a stop--then identifying the driver as Chalmers.
Based on probable cause developed by police, Chalmers was arrested and transported to the BPD station for processing. He was charged with two counts of Second Degree Arson and one count of Recklessly Endangering a Person. Chalmers was then released on conditions with an arraignment scheduled for later in the day at Chittenden County District Court.
According to Burlington Police, Chalmers has 10 prior misdemeanor charges and two prior felony charges.