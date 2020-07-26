BERLIN, Vt. -- An Essex resident was arrested by the Berlin Police Department Sunday.
Nicholas Turgeon, 66, faces a charge of Disorderly Conduct.
Berlin Police says it was advised on Sunday that there was a disorderly male who had been asked to leave Central Vermont Medical Center but was refusing. During the course of officers’ investigation, Turgeon is reported to have been found acting disorderly and disturbing other patients.
Turgeon was issued a citation to appear in Washington Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge.