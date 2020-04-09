Their doors may be closed, but libraries in both Essex and Essex Junction continue to provide services to patrons, including access to ebooks and audiobooks and online databases, and events held virtually.
Both libraries have made virtual library cards available to patrons who may not have a card. With those cards, residents can access the Green Mountain Library Consortium (GMLC), which has ebooks and audiobooks available for download.
Because their can be a waiting list for the most popular books, Brownell Library director Wendy Hysko said Brownell has joined the Overdrive Advantage program, which reduces wait times for GMLC titles. "We're trying to make it more accessible to the people in Essex Junction so they don't have to wait six months for the most popular titles," she said.
GMLC, also sometimes listed as ListenUp! Vermont, can be accessed through a web browser or with the Libby or Overdrive apps, both available for Apple and Android tablets and phones.
Both libraries are also offering online storytimes. At Essex Library, the Monday morning storytime with Jasmine is now livestreamed on the library's Facebook account.
In addition to its storytimes, Brownell is also offering its current events discussion groups online, as well as its knitting group. The calendar on the library's website offers directions on how to take part. Hysko said librarians are also available to assist those who need help accessing the events.
The current events discussions with former state representative Sandy Baird have remained popular, drawing 10 to 20 online participants, according to Hysko.
The Essex town library also offers access to audiobooks and ebooks through RB Digital, as well as several online classes, including foreign language classes. A full list is available under online resources on the library's website.
Both libraries offer access to Universal Class, which has courses on everything from cake decorating to accounting, with multiple resources for parents looking to keep kids' skills up while school is out.
The Vermont Online Library, also available through both libraries, offers access to resource books, newspapers and other sources of information about the state.
The current situation, Hysko said, has made the digital divide between those who can afford electronic devices and those who cannot even more apparent. She is concerned about people who lack that access when so much has moved online.
For those who need to talk to someone, the Brownell Library phones do have voicemail. Staffers are picking up the messages and calling people back. Anyone who needs to get a card, reset a password, access an online event or is having trouble connecting to one of the resources the library offers can call and get help from a person.
They can also email the library.
"The library staff is still available for people who have questions," Hysko said. "We look forward to seeing people in person again."