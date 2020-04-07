A 17 year old from Essex was arrested on Monday for Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on April 6, troopers from the Vermont State Police (VSP) Williston Barracks were being visible and observing traffic on the northbound passage of I-89 in the town of Bolton. They reportedly witnessed a silver Mazda 3 sedan driving at a speed of 104 mph and attempted to catch up with the car. According to a VSP press release, the driver accelerated to approximately 120 mph--at which point law enforcement backed off for public safety reasons.
In the area of mile marker 74, a Chittenden County Sheriff's deputy pulled out and tried to stop the vehicle, but the car again sped up to around 120 mph.
VSP says the vehicle left the highway at Exit 11, and the sheriff’s deputy followed it into the town of Jericho. Eventually, the deputy also stopped pursuing the car for public safety reasons. Approximately five minutes later, VSP troopers observed the vehicle on Allen Martin Drive in Essex and were able to record the license plate.
A different trooper responded to the registered owner’s residence shortly after and made contact with a family member of the driver--asking them to call the operator and tell him to stop or return home, which he did.
Upon returning home, the juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was then issued a citation to appear before Chittenden Family Court to answer to the charges, and he would reportedly be mailed multiple civil traffic tickets.