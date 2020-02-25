Essex Junction woman arrested for DUI in Colchester

In the early hours of Feb. 25, Essex Junction resident Shannon E. Poulin, 22, was arrested by Vermont State Police in the Town of Colchester for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).
A trooper from the Williston barracks reportedly observed multiple motor vehicle violations on VT Route 15 around 1:25 a.m., and a motor vehicle stop was then conducted in the area of Barnes Avenue.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Poulin, and further investigation led the trooper to conclude that Poulin had been driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston barracks for processing.
Poulin was later released into the custody of a sober adult with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court for the DUI charge.