Essex Junction residents will vote on a merger proposal in November, but residents of Essex Town who reside outside of the village will not.
On Thursday, following a joint meeting with the town selectboard, the trustees voted 4-1 to place merger on the ballot.
Members of the selectboard agreed by consensus that they are not willing to go ahead with merger in November, but want to continue to work on the issue.
The trustees presented the selectboard with a draft charter for a merged community earlier this week. The village has until Sept. 3 to finalize that draft. As part of crafting that final draft, the trustees agreed to ask the selectboard members for their comments on the current draft for potential incorporation into the charter which will be presented to village residents on Nov. 3.
This story will be updated with a full report of the meeting on Friday.