Oliver Austin, of Essex Junction, was recently one of 22 young Vermonters to be nominated for the United States service academies as part of the Class of 2024.
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, and U.S. Representative Peter Welch conducted a thorough and competitive vetting process as they worked to come up with their list--which will now be forwarded on to the academies for final decisions. Nominees could have been selected by one or all of the Vermont officials with Austin getting the nod from Leahy, Sanders, and Welch.
Austin, who is representing the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Military Academy, was invited to the annual reception in the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont State House on Dec. 28 where he and the other nominees received nomination certificates signed by the Vermont Congressional Delegation.