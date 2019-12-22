An Essex Junction teenager put aside her nervousness and put on a dazzling performance on one of the area’s biggest stages as the star of a recent production.
Noa Kreiter, 14, accepted the role of Clara in the Vermont Ballet Theater’s (VBT) Vermont’s Own Nutcracker for the troupe’s Dec. 21 showing at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington, and she did not let the audience down.
The youngster displayed tremendous skill and a stellar grasp of the discipline--much to the enjoyment of her friends, family, and audience members who walked in unknowing of Kreiter and what they would see out of her.
For the Essex High School freshman, the Saturday performance was a step in moving her towards a personal goal.
“It was really exciting,” Kreiter said, “because it's my dream to be a professional. I was just super excited for the opportunity.”
Kreiter had performed at the Flynn Center before with solo roles, but the Nutcracker was her first opportunity to fill a starring role in front of such a large audience. A Flynn employee reported that the Dec. 21 attendance totaled 763.
Speaking with her, one might think that Kreiter is already a professional with the passion she holds towards ballet.
“I love the elegance of it,” she said, “and it's just amazing to portray a character through movement instead of speaking… acting just with your face instead of your words. And I just think it's really cool, too.”
Kreiter has been dancing and performing ballet since she was three years old. She would join the VBT while in second grade, and she’s since become a true student of the practice. When asked if she gets nervous at all and what she thinks about while on stage, Kreiter responded, “Yeah--I do. I get nervous, but it’s really exciting to perform. I just focus on corrections I get from my teachers. I think it's really hard to perform and work really hard… but to make it look effortless at the same time.”
Kreiter and her fellow cast and crew had been working on their Nutcracker rendition since September, but she still needed to be quick on her feet come show time. Near the end of the evening, a thin curtain was supposed to drop behind her set location; however, it started to blow towards the front of the stage midway-down. The dancer made it look as if were all part of the act--slyly stepping forward to avoid the cloth.
“I wasn't expecting it to do that, because it kind of billowed out,” she said. “I saw it, and I just ran forward a little.”
“She was spectacular,” said VBT’s director of marketing and public relations Michele Fodero about Kreiter’s performance. “She was really great. She was so nervous about it, but she pulled it off. She just blocked out everything else. We’re very proud of her.”
Krieter said she usually spends five days each week practicing ballet, but when she’s not perfecting her craft, she keeps herself plenty occupied with other interests and hobbies.
“I like to bake, I sing in my school chorus, I play the flute,” she noted. “Oh… and I like art, too. I do a lot of art.”
Krieter was joined on stage at the Flynn by a slew of community members who were also reigning from her area. Listed in the production’s program were Essex Junction residents Shyla Clifford (15), Lily Rose Schekter (15), Roan Daley (14), and Agatha Daley (11). Also hailing from Essex were Eleanor Kinney (15), Isabela Bazan (14), Abigail Jackman (11), Taylor Pike (12), and Katherine Lacourciere (11).
Kinney, who played the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy, made an astounding performance which garnered raucous applause after each of her stints on stage. Additionally, Clifford was part of a trio that put on an amazingly-acrobatic and Arabian-themed scene midway through the second act.