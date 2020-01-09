A local woman has been bestowed with one of the highest honors a mom can garner.
Marybeth Redmond of Essex Junction was announced on Jan. 9 as the American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) 2020 Vermont Mother of the Year--becoming the 61st recipient of the accolade.
Redmond is a member of the Vermont House of Representatives--but more importantly an inspirational mother. She was selected for the award, in part, due to her work in the Vermont Women’s Legislative Caucus and her contributions to various nonprofit organizations.
“For 85 years, American Mothers, Inc. has held the responsibility of searching for and selecting the Mother of the Year in every state, district, and territory in our country,” said AMI Board President Connell Branan. “Like all of the honorees before her, Mrs. Redmond now joins the ranks of Vermont history--with the opportunity to become a part of American history as she represents the mothers in her state and is considered for the honor of 2020 National Mother of the Year.”
Redmond currently sits on the House Committee on Human Services, the Joint Legislative Child Protection Oversight Committee, and the Canvassing Committee. Despite growing up in New York, Redmond spent every holiday and vacation either on the ski slopes of Vermont or in Okemo State Forest.
After spending post-graduate years as an on-air reporter in Indiana, Long Island, and Connecticut television markets, Redmond and her family relocated to Vermont in 2003. Since moving to the Green Mountain State, she has been a professor at Saint Michael’s College and directed development and communications efforts at Vermont Works for Women.
Redmond serves on the Vermont Commission on Women and the steering committee of Change the Story VT--an innovative partnership that aligns policy, program, and philanthropy to fast-track women’s economic status in the state.
Redmond, along with honorees from across the U.S., will be recognized during AMI’s 85th National Convention in Washington, D.C. April 19-21. She will also serve as an ambassador for Vermont mothers during visits with members of Congress. One honoree will then be named the National Mother of the Year during a gala fundraiser for the American Mothers’ “Golden Rule Grant Fund” on April 21.