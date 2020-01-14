Essex Junction's Giambatista announces state Senate candidacy

Vermont State Representative Dylan Giambatista announced on Tuesday (Jan. 14) that he will be running for the state Senate this year--seeking one of the six seats in the Chittenden Senate District.
Giambatista, 33, is a lifelong Vermonter who has been a member of the Vermont House of Representatives for the last three years after being elected to the Chittenden 8-2 House District in 2016. During that time, and the previous four years he spent working in state government, he has advocated for the working people of Vermont. The Democratic representative hopes to bring focus and energy to address the challenges facing the state as a senator.
“As a state representative for the fastest-growing community in Vermont, I frequently hear about the factors that have drawn new Vermonters to our state and the challenges that, too often, confront long-term residents of our towns and cities,” said Giambatista. “I am running for state Senate to bring the voices of our neighbors to the State House so we solve problems and make progress together.
“I will focus on increasing opportunities for high-quality child care, expanded after school learning, making college affordable, and ensuring both young and older Vermonters can achieve success at any age. I look forward to running an energetic campaign through all the communities that make up the Chittenden district.”
Giambatista’s work outside of the legislature has been focused on public policy. Prior to serving as one of Essex Junction’s state representatives, he was a policy advisor to State Treasurer Beth Pearce. From 2014 to 2016, he worked in the legislative branch as chief of staff to the Speaker of the House. Since the summer of 2016, Giambatista has served as the director of outreach & financial literacy for the State Treasurer’s Office where he runs several financial education programs to teach children about the importance of managing money and saving for the future.
Giambatista is a member of the House Education Committee, and he serves on the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees. He is also a member of the Essex Board of Civil Authority and a justice of the peace. In November 2017, Giambatista was named one of Vermont Business Magazine’s Rising Stars. He lives in Essex Junction with his wife, Candace Morgan, and he plans to hold a campaign kickoff later this year.