For the second year in-a-row, a local resident has been the closest to guessing when the ice would thaw out--on a pond over 40 miles away from home.
Angela Buttura, of Essex Junction, was recently declared the co-winner of the 2020 Joe’s Pond Ice-Out Contest with her guess missing the official time by just two minutes.
According to the Joe’s Pond Association (JPA) website, Buttura has a summer residence near the pond which borders Cabot, Danville, and Walden. She and another entry both submitted guesses of April 15, 6:05 a.m. The clock was declared to officially have stopped two minutes later.
The annual contest, started in the 1980’s by some cabin-fevered friends making up ways to pass the time, gives 50 percent of proceeds to the winner while the other 50 percent goes to the JPA--some of that helping fund its Fourth of July fireworks display. Buttura and her co-winner split this year’s pot for them each to receive a check of $2,294.
“Angela is a Joe's Ponder and has bought many tickets over the years,” says the Joe’s Pond Blog written by Jane and Fred Brown--Jane being the contest’s co-chair from 2009-17. “I'm so glad she finally won.”
The JPA website says there were 10,652 tickets sold for the 2020 contest.
The story of the contest claims that Jules Chatot, who had a camp by the pond, would visit the area in late winter or early spring and started making wagers with his friends to see who could most-accurately guess when the ice was going to go out. It started growing, and Chatot -- Joe’s Pond Association president at the time -- made it an official contest and open to the public for the spring of 1988.
Chatot and company discussed and ultimately decided on tethering an electric analog clock to a cinder block--which was then wired to a pallet and placed about 100 feet out onto the ice from a camp owned by Homer Fitts. When the block finally went down, the clock would get unplugged and the official winning time would be left waiting to be discovered during one of its two daily checks.
The first year, there were only a few hundred people in the game. Over the next two years, it grew to see 1,500 guesses in 1990. Some changes occurred in 2013 when the site of the pallet was moved while the original clock was changed out with a weatherproof replacement. While most winners hail from Vermont, others include residents listed from Ohio, Michigan, and Florida.
In 2019, Essex Junction’s Robynn L. Albert was declared the victor with her guess being 22 minutes off the official time.