On the night of Friday, Nov. 15, Vermont State Police arrested John A. Jordan, 43, of Essex Junction.
At approximately 6:38 p.m., Trooper Nathaniel Quealy of the Williston State Police Barracks reportedly observed Jordan commit a string of motor vehicle violations described as "egregious." According to Quealy, he conducted a vehicle stop on North Brownell Road, near Williston Road, where he determined that Jordan had been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Jordan was arrested for DUI #1 and Careless and Negligent Operation before being transported to the Williston station for processing. Jordan was then released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on Dec. 5.