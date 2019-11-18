John A. Jordan

John A. Jordan

 By Mike Nosek Staff Writer

On the night of Friday, Nov. 15, Vermont State Police arrested John A. Jordan, 43, of Essex Junction.

At approximately 6:38 p.m., Trooper Nathaniel Quealy of the Williston State Police Barracks reportedly observed Jordan commit a string of motor vehicle violations described as "egregious." According to Quealy, he conducted a vehicle stop on North Brownell Road, near Williston Road, where he determined that Jordan had been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Jordan was arrested for DUI #1 and Careless and Negligent Operation before being transported to the Williston station for processing. Jordan was then released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on Dec. 5.