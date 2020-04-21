An Essex Junction man has been charged with illegally bringing people into the U.S. from Canada through Franklin County.
A criminal complaint was filed against Alaa Abdulsalam Arif, approximately 55 years old, on April 15, following a two-month investigation.
A sworn affidavit claims he transported seven people--with citizenships in Mexico, the Republic of Gambia, and the Republic of Niger--who crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. in late March.
The official offense Arif is facing is a violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1324: “Knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, transports or moves, or attempts to transport or move, such alien within the United States by means of transportation or otherwise, in furtherance of such violation of law.”
According to the affidavit, submitted by U.S. Border Patrol Agent (BPA) John McGarghan, Arif aided the seven individuals on the morning of March 21--transporting them southbound from the Berkshire, Vt., area in a black Toyota Sienna minivan. Arif was stopped by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) on VT-108 south of Stanley Hill Road in Enosburg Falls around 7:45 a.m.
Several agents arrived at the scene to assist and discovered that none of the seven passengers were authorized to enter or remain in the U.S. The passengers were reportedly set to be returned to Canada through the nearest port of entry while Arif, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born and previously held citizenship in Iraq, was later released from the scene.
McGarghan’s testimony says that five of Arif’s passengers are citizens of Mexico, one is from the Republic of Gambia, and the other is a citizen of the Republic of Niger. One of the Mexican passengers, Florentino Tejeda-Perez, is believed to be a foot guide who leads “other aliens into the United States from Canada through fields and wooded areas as part of an alien-smuggling event.”
USBP was easily able to track Arif’s vehicle after McGarghan applied for and was granted a GPS tracker warrant through the United States District Court for the District of Vermont on March 20. His affidavit states that the agent installed the tracking device on the minivan around 9 p.m. that evening.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. the next day, USBP reportedly received a notification from the tracker that Arif’s vehicle was traveling northbound on I-89 near St. Albans. An agent is said to have later observed the Sienna heading north on Water Tower Road in the vicinity of Berkshire. Soon after, Swanton Sector Dispatch notified agents that the minivan was seen traveling on Ayers Hill Road towards North Road through remote surveillance equipment--that location being under watch since mid-February after a similar smuggling operation was suspected.
On Feb. 14, a USBP agent reportedly observed footprints going from Ayers Hill Road towards the international border. The tracks continued into Canada, and the Border Patrol then installed remote surveillance equipment in the area. The next day, Swanton Sector Dispatch alerted agents that approximately six subjects were seen walking southbound and got into a dark-colored minivan.
On March 12, Arif was stopped by USBP agents after being seen allegedly dropping off a male passenger on Ayers Hill Road. Research reportedly concluded that Arif had been encountered by Richford and Newport Border Patrol stations “multiple times” since 2017.