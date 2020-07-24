An Essex Junction resident is facing a pair of charges after being pulled over on the highway Wednesday night.
Shawn M. Jacobs, 27, was arrested by the South Burlington Police Department (SBPD) the evening of June 22 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Cruelty to a Child.
Around 6:30 p.m. that night, a concerned citizen is said to have contacted the police station to report a Honda Civic that was, according to the caller, operating erratically on Shelburne Road. The report claimed the vehicle was speeding and swerving to the point that it was almost hitting other cars and the roadside curbing. SBPD says the caller also told police that there were three children inside the vehicle along with the driver.
South Burlington Officer Michael Goslin is said to have located the Civic on I-89 heading north near the Winooski River. During a subsequent motor vehicle stop, Goslin reportedly observed signs of impairment and administered a roadside breath test which yielded a blood alcohol content for Jacobs of 0.158 percent.
Jacobs was arrested for DUI -- along with Cruelty to a Child as it was found that there were two 9-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy in the vehicle. Jacobs was processed and later released with a citation to appear in court to answer to the pair of charges. Family members are said to have picked up the children at the scene of the stop.