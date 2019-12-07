Essex Junction group named finalist for Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge

A local group is among five from the state, and other parts of the country, to be included as a finalist in the Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge (VPIC).
The Village of Essex Junction, the University of Vermont (UVM), the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD), and Efficiency Vermont are collaborating on a project for the competition, and it recently received $58,907 of the state funding doled out by Governor Phil Scott--which totalled more than $1 million.
“These innovative projects not only enhance our efforts to restore Vermont’s waterways--but also promote economic growth and environmental sustainability,” said Governor Scott. “Congratulations to the groups who are moving on in the completion, and I look forward to seeing your creative solutions develop in the coming months.”
VPIC, which was announced in February 2018, is aiming to have its contenders create technology that can separate and extract phosphorous from waste systems in the state. The five groups selected as finalists are moving into Stage Three of the challenge. The competition is complementing ongoing work that is essential in implementing conservation measures and best-management practices focused on reducing phosphorus losses from farms and in stormwater runoff from developed lands.
The Essex Junction project consists of five team members: James Jutras (water quality superintendent for the Village of Essex Junction), Dr. Appala Raju Badireddy (UVM assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering), Jeffrey Hullstrung (senior energy consultant for Efficiency Vermont), Josh Tyler (sewage sludge solids manager for CSWD), and Dr. James W. Morris (environmental engineering consultant).
The Village and its partners are working on using proprietary pipe descaling technology, coupled with electric-filtration cells, to enhance the capture of phosphorus. This method promotes the precipitation of crystalline minerals (struvite) without the dangerous and damaging adhesion to pipes, pumps, or in-tanks. Struvite is a phosphate mineral which crystallizes in the orthorhombic system as white-to-yellowish or brownish-white pyramidal crystals--or in platey, mica-like forms.
It is important to be able to remove phosphorus because, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “Too much phosphorus can cause increased growth of algae and large aquatic plants, which can result in decreased levels of dissolved oxygen. High levels of phosphorus can also lead to algae blooms that produce algal toxins--which can be harmful to human and animal health.” Struvite-generation systems are employed to remove phosphorus from waste streams originating from water resource recovery facilities.
There were 27 applicants in the onset of the VPIC with 12 teams being selected to make in-person presentations to the evaluation committee in September 2018. Six projects were then chosen to advance to Stage Two of the competition with initial funding being provided to help them engage in technology prototyping and business-case development--honing their technologies for phosphorus recovery and researching the market potential for the extracted nutrients. Of the $240,000 awarded during this phase, the Essex Junction project was given $45,000 in order to move forward.
This past summer, the evaluation team made field visits to each group to monitor their progress and further understand their respective technologies. The final piece of Stage Two was the submission of a final business report from each team to the evaluation committee. After a thorough review of the reports, five projects were selected for further development.