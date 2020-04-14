Essex jewelry store imports 3,000 masks for donation

Thousands of cotton facial coverings were ordered and procured by a local business with the sole purpose of being distributed to area organizations that need them.
Tan and Shannon Tran, owners of Shannon’s Fine Jewelry in the Essex Junction Shopping Center, were able to utilize their importing skills to get 3,000 masks sent from Vietnam in order to help their community.
“Truthfully, we’re not in an industry where we can offer a lot of assistance,” they said. “So we asked [ourselves], ‘What can we do to help our community which is really great to us and supports us?’”
Shannon said they were able to find a manufacturer overseas who was willing to ship the masks--under the stipulation that they would be donated and not sold. Even then, the Trans were unsure whether or not their order would be fulfilled as they had never used the distributor before; because of that, they were hesitant to plan on where, exactly, the masks would go since they didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up.
“We had to reopen our store to accept the delivery of them,” Shannon said. “We didn’t even know what was going to show up, and if it was really going to show up. So we're grateful. And that's why we were doing preliminary work on who needs them. We're like, ‘I'm not going to tell anybody until I know for sure that they're at our door.’”
Once the masks were in hand, the Trans looked into which groups they could help out. The Burlington residents wanted to give some to their area organizations, but they also wanted to support the town in which their store resides.
“Without the community supporting us, we're not going to have a business there,” Tan said. “So we chose to give out something important to the community and to the residents of Essex… It’s a wonderful thing to do.”
The Trans reached out to Brian Shelden, a customer of the jewelry store, and asked if he might be able to help find some organizations that could use the supplies. He was able to take about 1,700 of the masks and work with the recently-formed Chittenden Mask Army to get them to Essex Junction Recreation & Parks and the Essex Westford School District.
“We feel that Shannon's Fine Jewelry really stepped up, for our community, as a business,” said Annie Cooper, founder of the Chittenden Mask Army. “With the long-term volunteer and staff needed in so many areas, Shannon's Fine Jewelry donated masks are a strong asset for the many who put time in to serve our community. Every time someone is masked, our community is safer. What a great gift Shannon’s Jewelry has offered this community, and thanks to Brian Sheldon for his fantastic coordination of this valuable donation.”
While the store is currently closed to normal business, it is still able to perform certain repairs and other services by appointment--although replacing watch batteries, they said, is not one of those.