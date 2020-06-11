The New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) has announced the winners of its annual scholarships awarded to students who best demonstrate a commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)--one of the three being from Essex.
Essex High School (EHS) senior Ryann Giummo was selected for the $3,000 scholarship which goes to students who plan to pursue studies in biological sciences, physical sciences, mathematical sciences, computer and information sciences, geosciences, engineering, or technology areas.
“Ryann is most deserving of any STEM-related award she receives,” said Kelly Hill, Giummo’s biology teacher and a faculty member of Essex High’s STEM Academy. “She was a stellar science student who achieved excellence in the classroom. She was one of two recipients of the EHS Science Award given to our most outstanding science students.”
Giummo intends to put the scholarship towards tuition at Duke University (DU) next year as she majors in either biochemistry or neuroscience on the pre-med track.
“It is an honor to have been selected for this scholarship,” said Giummo. “I appreciate all the amazing STEM teachers I’ve had at Essex, and I look forward to continuing to study STEM at Duke.”
Giummo surely made a mark on her STEM teachers who praised her efforts in the classroom.
“Ryann was my top anatomy and physiology student,” said EHS teacher Mary Krug. “She is an extremely hard worker and a very smart and talented student. She immediately grasps new concepts and asks deeper questions--showing her thoughtfulness and general passion for learning. She is going to excel at Duke next year, and a pre-med track is going to be a perfect fit for her.”
Back in the fall, Giummo -- a captain of the Essex High field hockey team -- was named to the Vermont All-Metro Division Second Team. She said she plans to spend some of her study breaks playing either club or intramural field hockey at DU.
Another local to win the scholarship was Piper Desorcie, of Westford, who went to EHS and played on the state championship-winning girls’ ice hockey team as a freshman before transferring to The Taft School in Connecticut.