Those who prefer the crackling of a book’s spine or the seasoned smell of its pages -- over e-reading -- may be happy to hear that the two libraries within Essex will be back to checking out hardcopy editions next week.
Starting May 4, the Essex Free Library and Brownell Library will both be offering curbside services for cardholders.
“It has been really hard hearing from different community members stating they, or their kids, have no physical books left to read and can't afford to buy what they need, and it is wonderful that the State of Vermont recognizes how important library materials are to their communities,” said Wendy Hysko, director at Brownell. “Not everyone can manage digital resources due to a number of reasons, including age and access to electronic devices.”
Governor Phil Scott announced on April 24 that libraries would be allowed to offer materials through curbside pickup and dropoff as much as possible. A joint statement put out by Essex Free and Brownell on Wednesday stated that they “didn’t hesitate to begin planning on how to safely open their physical collections to the communities after an abrupt halt to services on March 25.”
“From the many inquiries and messages we’ve received from patrons, it’s clear that people are very eager for our physical library services to resume,” said Caitlin Corless, director of Essex Free. “We’re eager, too. It’s been heartbreaking to be unable to provide our community members with books and other library materials, especially during such a difficult time.”
Both libraries will be offering an unlimited amount of checkouts to help keep visits by its patrons as minimal as possible. Cardholders are able to have items reserved by contacting their home library directly or visiting catalog.kohavt.org/.
During a joint meeting Tuesday night with the town’s selectboard and the village’s board of trustees, Unified Manager Evan Teich said that the libraries are focused on the health and safety of its staff and the public--as well as making sure sanitary measures don’t jeopardize books and other resources being collected and returned.
“We’re [taking] extra precautions,” Teich said. “I believe the libraries are going to do some type of 24- or 48-hour set-aside. They want to be very careful not to put disinfectants, or things that may degrade the materials, on the books; so they’re going to work out their process over the next several days. That’s one of the reasons why we didn’t open it up this week; we wanted to give the libraries time to get their staffing back--and focus on what processes they were going to do.”
Essex Free Library: 879-0313, essexfreelibrary@essex.org, essexfreelibrary.org
Brownell Library: 878-6955, frontdesk@brownelllibrary.org, brownelllibrary.org/