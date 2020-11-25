ESSEX – This Thanksgiving, the Essex Fire Department (EFD) and an Essex family have something unique to be thankful for. In November, EFD enthusiastically took possession of its new fire engine with excitement, matched by its special “fire girl,” Addi, for which it was named.
“Engine 2 – Addi’s Engine,” a fresh-off-the-line 2020 custom built Pierce fire engine, arrived at the EFD station and was greeted by its volunteer members for a traditional, ceremonious “push-in” to the bay. Joining the ceremony, was 10-year-old Essex resident Addi Carroll and her family. Addi is the honorary fire girl of EFD, known as “15A1.”
In its latest tribute to her, EFD officially named the new Engine 2 as “Addi’s Engine,” along with a custom decal and “15A1” labelled on the side. This follows her birthday when she was gifted with firetruck balloons, a custom programmed radio scanner, and the official call sign of “15A1” -- '15' being the department’s state numeric designation and 'A' for Addison.
Addi has a long and close relationship with EFD, stemming back to when the department used its tanker to fill her new swimming pool which was provided by Vermont Make-a-Wish. Addi immediately was in awe of EFD and anything related to the fire service. Addi suffers from a very unique and dire medical situation which makes her mostly housebound, except for school and frequent trips to Boston Medical Center. On her trips, she always wears her custom EFD shirt and brings her “Chief Charlie” Firefighter Mickey Mouse doll, which she named after EFD Chief Charlie Cole.
Her relationship with EFD cultivated over the years, including a special Christmas parade past her house and a visit with Santa. That was followed by numerous visits, both by EFD to her home and her family to the EFD station for holiday dinners, and a dedicated blood-drive in her honor this past February.
Addi’s strength, overcoming the odds, and her passion for the fire service continually inspire EFD members, reinforcing their community spirit and why they do the job they do.
“The decision to name the truck was born from a discussion between Deputy Chief Noyes and myself one Monday night at training," said Chief Cole. "We both had been thinking about it separately for a short time, but when we discussed the thought on that Monday, it was a very easy 'no-brainer' decision. We also knew that Addi was keeping check on the status of the new engine and kept asking her mom and dad, 'When’s my truck coming?'”
Addi’s mother, Tammy Carroll, elaborated on how much this meant to their family:
"Addi eagerly spent hours every week inspecting photos and videos of Engine 2 being built. Her friends, family and medical providers constantly got updates on how things were progressing. Our family was surprised, humbled and overwhelmed to see the long awaited engine arrive with Addi’s name, her call sign and beloved Chief Charlie Mickey Mouse doll on it. Now, everyone she calls or meets during her medical adventures gets to hear Engine 2 have Addi's name on it! She can’t wait for it to go into service and to give it a bath.
"Addi’s life-threatening and mysterious disease is progressing. The timing of this heartwarming honor reminds us that there’s a lot of life to be lived, and you don’t have to cure to heal. She was born to serve with the Essex Fire Department, and there are no words to adequately relay our gratitude for her membership, which embraces and fuels Addi’s passion to help others and be part of a community. The camaraderie among them is infused with regular doses of joy and provides her strength and energy to keep fighting her medical battle. We are so thankful.
"She always holds her fire family close and listens to every call, watching over her brothers and sisters until her favorite part --- knowing that they are safe back in quarters. She always has her Chief Charlie in tow; now her fire family will too. Addi’s engine represents past, present and future and is a testament to camaraderie, devotion, resilience and bravery. We know Addi’s engine will keep her fire family and our community safe for years to come, and we hope it will inspire others to be thankful for their blessings and take care of each other.”
Enhanced service to rural communities of EFD service area
This new “Engine 2” features a larger cab for more crew, advanced all-wheel-drive system, improved agility, and a more powerful pump, all designed for more effective rural firefighting for Essex and surrounding communities. It closely matches the specs and pump panels of the other EFD apparatus, thus improving standardization and efficiency. It replaces an older engine, that was since sold and delivered to a fire department North Carolina.
Your support
If you would like to help with Addi’s fight, the Carroll family appreciates donations to the Essex Fire Department Association, Angel Flights of New England, or the American Red Cross.
