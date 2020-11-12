Progress continues under grant from Vermont Urban and Community Forestry
ESSEX – In the midst of a global pandemic, the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction have completed roughly half of the work under a $15,000 grant from the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program (VT UCF) and the U.S. Forest Service to mitigate the threat of the invasive emerald ash borer.
The agency’s first-ever emerald ash borer (EAB) management grants fund municipalities’ efforts to deal with the threat of the invasive pest, which was first detected in Chittenden County in October but has decimated ash trees across the country for decades. In a unique partnership, the Essex Junction Tree Advisory Committee (TAC) and Essex Conservation and Trails Committee (CTC) pursued a joint award to support their ongoing work to slow the spread of EAB and improve the health of the community’s urban forest.
“This partnership between Essex and Essex Junction is an important effort in combating EAB,” said Cristine Hammer, chair of the CTC. “This invasive pest is a threat to both communities, and working together may be the best defense we have at the moment.”
The communities’ early planning meant that work got underway as soon as the grant was awarded in early March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced Vermonters into physical isolation. Even with a six-month delay, the town and village are on track to finish the grant by the June 2021 deadline.
One component of the project is to reduce the overabundance of ash on residential streets, which invites EAB to wipe out the canopy of entire neighborhoods. Since January, the CTC and TAC have worked with landowners, contractors, and public works crews to identify, mark, and remove 15 ash trees throughout what is now the high-risk area; these will be replaced with new trees not susceptible to any pests in the spring of 2021.
The other part of the project is to remove 23 ash trees along Brigham Hill Road, a likely entry point for EAB to the community from the South Hero infestation, to help slow its spread. These have been marked, and the landowners have been notified. By the end of the year, a contracted tree service will cut the trees and leave the wood for landowners.
The grant program provides a jumpstart to the town and village’s long-range street tree management plans, both of which call for proactive replacement of ash trees with non-susceptible species over the course of 10 years. This reduces EAB’s financial impact, since removing infested trees is more than twice the cost of healthy trees, as well as its visual impact, since the replacements can be spread out over space and time.
