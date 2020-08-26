ESSEX -- Movies are coming back to the big screens in town, one of those being a new addition.
Essex Cinemas will be showing films in its indoor theaters, starting Friday, for the first time since March 16. It has also created a drive-in option for the weekends through the end of September.
The reopening of indoor viewing aligns with the release dates of The New Mutants, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Fatima, all of which are expected to be played at Essex Cinemas this weekend. The theater also plans to show recently-released Unhinged, as well as the 10th anniversary edition of Inception. Its Facebook page says that the children-friendly movies Despicable Me and Madagascar will be added to the opening lineup as well.
“We're all excited,” said Manager Eric Reynolds. “There's a nervous excitement, hoping that we can navigate new restrictions and regulations. We're going by the Vermont State guidelines, but there's a lot of unknowns and we're going to learn a lot this weekend. There's a lot of information on our website that people can find if they're wondering what the protocols are going to be as they come to the theater. We're also asking for people's patience as we navigate this new way of showing movies.”
Outside, on an inflatable 40-foot screen, classics movies Grease, Dirty Dancing, Hook, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be shown in addition to more-contemporary films School of Rock, Ray, and Aquaman. Jaws kicked off the outdoor experience this past Saturday.
“Our first weekend was a lot of fun,” said The Essex Experience Campus Events Manager Tim Cece. “I sent [those who came] a follow-up survey to see how our first run was, and nobody had anything bad to say. Everything is all praise and excitement that we're bringing some life back. It was definitely a success.”
Indoor theaters will only allow 50 percent of their capacity to be sold while the larger auditoriums will be capped at 75 viewers per show. Tickets are only available at the box office counter inside the lobby as online sales are temporarily suspended, but tickets can be purchased for future screenings ahead of time.
Essex Cinemas will strategically be assigning seats to individuals or small groups so that they are not within a full row or three seats adjacent to one another.
Additional indoor COVID-10 measures include patrons needing to wear face masks unless they are seated and eating or drinking. Moviegoers will be asked to sign a “guest book” with their name, address, and contact information and undergo a short screening by the theater’s greeter. Concessions will be available, but people will not be allowed to go back to the lobby once going through the ticket-checking station.
For the drive-in, tickets are available -- and preferred to be purchased -- online, and they are $25 per vehicle. Each car, truck, or minivan can bring as many people as it has seat belts, but larger-capacity vehicles, such as 15-passenger vans, limos, or short buses, are now allowed. People will be able to access the concession stand inside, or they can call and order from The Mad Taco, Suhko Thai, Oriental Wok, or Black Flannel and have the food delivered right to their parking spot as long as payment is made over the phone and the parking spot is identified.
Smoking and alcohol will not be permitted.
Movie viewers can sit outside their vehicle if they choose, as long as they are in front of the vehicle unless directed otherwise.