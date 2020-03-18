Essex burn permits cancelled

Fire officials have announced that all burn permits in Essex issued to date are immediately cancelled and that no additional permits will be issued until further notice.
The measure is partly due to the current, dry weather conditions, but the COVID-19 issue is also at play. Officials are hoping to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible--including that which occurs when the fire department is called if a burn gets out of hand.
The prohibition does not apply to small, backyard fire rings or small, personal cooking fires.
Fire officials will answer any questions the public may have and thanks the community for its understanding and compliance with their directive.